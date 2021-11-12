MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 564.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 66,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 56,343 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 26.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 84,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 84.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 497.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 38,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.20.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $77.65 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

