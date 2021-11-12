MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,877 shares of company stock worth $9,034,695 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.65.

Shares of CF opened at $63.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $64.67.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

