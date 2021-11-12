MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 36,266 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,266 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 76,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $28.20 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

