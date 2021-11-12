MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,198 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,428,000 after purchasing an additional 463,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,340,000 after buying an additional 579,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after buying an additional 224,534 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,022,000 after buying an additional 807,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,924,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,073,000 after buying an additional 234,326 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.77. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

