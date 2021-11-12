MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,217 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.6% during the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 70.9% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $14,096,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 21.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $1,662,000. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

