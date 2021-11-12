MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 6,147 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.86, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 320.01%.

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

