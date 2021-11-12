MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $40.04 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $40.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.22%.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.