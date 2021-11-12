Metronome Price Tops $5.91 on Major Exchanges (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.91 or 0.00009266 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $72.55 million and approximately $78,195.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 68,842,024.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79715086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00071649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00072159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00098771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,602.28 or 0.07214705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,759.47 or 0.99951616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,560,139 coins and its circulating supply is 12,273,765 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

