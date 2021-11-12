Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala Sells 1,100 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,528.33. The company had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,480.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,426.45. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 118.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.60.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

