Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Olivier A. Filliol Sells 8,000 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $7.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,528.33. 372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,480.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,426.45.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.60.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.
