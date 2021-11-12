Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Olivier A. Filliol Sells 8,000 Shares

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $7.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,528.33. 372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,480.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,426.45.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after buying an additional 63,084 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,012,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,396.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

