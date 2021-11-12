MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.63

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and traded as high as $8.65. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $8.62, with a volume of 63,031 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCR. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 256.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,878,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

