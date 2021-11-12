Michael G. Homan Sells 10,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,678,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711,638. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.41.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

