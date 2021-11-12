Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,356 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163,479 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,543,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 51,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,219,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.53. 147,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,807,072. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.04. The company has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $208.16 and a 1 year high of $338.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,330 shares of company stock valued at $86,334,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

