MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MicroStrategy worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSTR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Markston International LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $529.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $818.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $690.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $632.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.64 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.61.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The company had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $25,986,375. 25.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.