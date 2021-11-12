MidasProtocol (MAS) Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $243,494.19 and $53,986.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00053454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.82 or 0.00222092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00090190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MidasProtocol Profile

MidasProtocol is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

