Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Trading Up 6.7%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) was up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 2.40 and last traded at 2.40. Approximately 89,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,572,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on MNMD shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $717.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is 2.99.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

