Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Reaches $687.37 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $23.57 million and $149,581.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for approximately $687.37 or 0.01072079 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 65,991,159.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79310232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00072924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00098124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,635.32 or 0.07229582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,124.55 or 1.00013401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 34,284 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.