Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Reaches $58.24 on Major Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $58.24 or 0.00090838 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $20.06 million and $40,423.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 66,276,629% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79306950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00071593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00072214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00098049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,615.58 or 0.07198507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,049.34 or 0.99891956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 344,476 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

