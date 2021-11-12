Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Reaches $58.24 on Major Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $20.06 million and approximately $40,423.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for about $58.24 or 0.00090838 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 66,276,629% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79306950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.90 or 0.00071593 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00072214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00098049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,615.58 or 0.07198507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,049.34 or 0.99891956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 344,476 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance

