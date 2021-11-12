Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Gap Up to $4.15

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.72. Missfresh shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 9,643 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.42 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MF. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Missfresh during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

