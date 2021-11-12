Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 4,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 10,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Mitie Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MITFF)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

