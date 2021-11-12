Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and $3.07 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00222403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00090352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

