Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Position Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Moelis & Company worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after acquiring an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after acquiring an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,217,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,258,000 after acquiring an additional 169,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 16.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,226,000 after acquiring an additional 141,401 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

