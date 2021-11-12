Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mogo had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. Mogo updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MOGO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.80. 883,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,889. The stock has a market cap of $408.34 million, a PE ratio of 290.15 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. Mogo has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $12.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mogo stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Mogo worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOGO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mogo from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Mogo from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mogo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

Mogo Company Profile

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

