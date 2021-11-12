Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,682,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $223,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 73.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MHK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.33.

MHK stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.79 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

