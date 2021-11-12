Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,326,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 515,274 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 5.62% of Momo worth $142,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Momo by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Momo during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Momo by 23.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOMO. Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Momo Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.63.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

