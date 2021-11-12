monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. monday.com updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MNDY traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $360.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,240. monday.com has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.43.

Get monday.com alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MNDY. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in monday.com stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,525,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.69% of monday.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.