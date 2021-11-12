MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director Acquires $364,490.00 in Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director W Bruce Turner acquired 63,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.74 per share, with a total value of $364,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

W Bruce Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, W Bruce Turner acquired 87,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,125.00.

MGI traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $6.40. 93,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,747. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after acquiring an additional 548,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 436,397 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,115,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 5,886.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,284,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,860 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

