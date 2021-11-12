MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Position Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,414,123 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.68% of MongoDB worth $151,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,821,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 24.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 62.1% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 112.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after buying an additional 52,079 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 76.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,153 shares of company stock valued at $49,699,748 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $548.68 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $586.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $499.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 0.64.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

