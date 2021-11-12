Monolith (TKN) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and $8,180.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monolith has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monolith alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00053112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.00223605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00090363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monolith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monolith and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.