Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Shares of NYSE:MEG opened at $76.90 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.53. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,631,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,751,000 after acquiring an additional 103,015 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,041,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,565,000 after buying an additional 77,412 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 756,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,703,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua W. Lemaire purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $89,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 536,624 shares of company stock worth $33,585,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.