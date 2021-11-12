More Coin (MORE) One Day Volume Hits $370.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. More Coin has a total market cap of $85,890.94 and $370.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get More Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00226217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00089617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for More Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for More Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.