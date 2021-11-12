Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Assurant worth $35,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Assurant by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth $488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,012,000 after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Assurant by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 385,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,588,000 after purchasing an additional 115,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.34.

Shares of AIZ opened at $160.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.55 and a 1-year high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

