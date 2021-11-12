Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,311 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.74% of NuStar Energy worth $34,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NS. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 246,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 52,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NS stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.49.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.78% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.79%.

NS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

