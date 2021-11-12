Morgan Stanley Buys 1,135,271 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 1,135,271 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of ADT worth $34,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 10.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,565 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 106,983 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the second quarter worth $215,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ADT by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,936,874 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $31,797,000 after purchasing an additional 332,695 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 135.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,666 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 819,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of ADT by 75.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 72,800 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.46. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.00%.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.