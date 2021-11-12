Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 15,678.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658,167 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.49% of Bally’s worth $35,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 181.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bally’s by 42.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

In other Bally’s news, Director Terrence Downey acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BALY. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bally’s Co. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 2.30.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

