Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY)

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised FLSmidth & Co. A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.72 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 759. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $4.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter.

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.