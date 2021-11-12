Morpheus.Network (MNW) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.17 Million

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be bought for approximately $4.57 or 0.00007105 BTC on exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market cap of $215.77 million and $4.17 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00224523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00090364 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MNW) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.