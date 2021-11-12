MorphoSys’ (MOR) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Commerzbank lowered MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

NASDAQ MOR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.85. The company had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,115. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MorphoSys by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after buying an additional 81,321 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 138,433 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 303,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,064,000. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.