Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Shares Down 5.7%

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.01 and last traded at $36.23. 3,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 158,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.48%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Movado Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 57.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Movado Group by 120,750.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Movado Group Company Profile (NYSE:MOV)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

