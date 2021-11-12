MU DANK (DANK) Achieves Market Cap of $557,600.99

MU DANK (CURRENCY:DANK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, MU DANK has traded up 21.2% against the dollar. One MU DANK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MU DANK has a total market capitalization of $557,600.99 and $14,246.00 worth of MU DANK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000672 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003184 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00016339 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00014876 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About MU DANK

MU DANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MU DANK’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,653,284 coins. MU DANK’s official Twitter account is @DarkKushDANK

According to CryptoCompare, “DarkKush is a cryptocurrency built for the marijuana community, it's a PoW/PoS hybrid coin. “

Buying and Selling MU DANK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MU DANK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MU DANK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MU DANK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

