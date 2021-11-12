Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Mueller Industries worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 3,083.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLI opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.62 and a 12 month high of $63.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, Director Gary S. Gladstein purchased 11,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

