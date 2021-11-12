Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 475.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,804 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Mueller Industries worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 25.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 71,319 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 16.3% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 853,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,956,000 after purchasing an additional 119,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

MLI opened at $62.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.62 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.