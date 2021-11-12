MurAll (PAINT) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. MurAll has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $62,787.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00053150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.21 or 0.00224141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011166 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00090400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

MurAll Profile

PAINT is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,008,514,216 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

