MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Price Hits $14.12 on Top Exchanges

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be bought for approximately $14.12 or 0.00022062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. MyNeighborAlice has a total market cap of $324.68 million and approximately $199.27 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

