Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.17

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.17 and traded as low as $32.80. Naspers shares last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 170,666 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on NPSNY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Naspers in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

