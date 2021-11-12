Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,499 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $113.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.18. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.56 and a 12-month high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.86.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 105.60%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $2,954,751.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,118.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,263 shares of company stock worth $25,897,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

