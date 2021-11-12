National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB)

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$26.03 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

