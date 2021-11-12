National Bank Financial Comments on Bsr Reit’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bsr Reit in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a report on Thursday.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$34.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be given a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

