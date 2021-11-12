National Bank Financial Lowers Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $17.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.99% from the company’s previous close.

LEV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

Shares of NYSE LEV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. 956,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,851. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

