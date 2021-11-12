National Bank Financial Lowers Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $17.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.99% from the company’s previous close.
LEV has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.85.
Shares of NYSE LEV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. 956,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,851. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $35.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.
